Strickland Won’t Get A Dime From MO After Wrongful Incarceration

Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021

Ali Velshi reported on this outrage on Thanksgiving evening:

VELSHI: Unlike guilty prisoners, a parole officer will not help Strickland find counseling, housing, or work, and unlike exonorees in other states, he will not be eligible for social services, such as participating in the state's health care program. And maybe most importantly, Missouri almost never compensates wrongfully imprisoned people for time served.

On the federal level, they are given $50,000 for every year they were wrongfully imprisoned. Missouri's neighbor, Kansas, just passed a law in 2018, making the wrongfully convicted eligible for $65,000 for each year of wrongful incarceration. If Mr. Strickland had been imprisoned mere miles away on the Kansas side, he would be eligible for $2.7 million. But he's 62 years old, locked up since he was 18 years old. So what is he supposed to do?