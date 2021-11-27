The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

If Black Friday Was Honest

Cracked made this video six years ago, but it is disturbingly still very accurate. The only real difference is that these big box stores and department stores are getting away from convincing people that they needed to go out earlier and earlier, using being closed on Thanksgiving as a selling point.

But don't start thinking that they are getting away from the high pressure sales techniques. All it really means is that they figured out that they can save a boatload of money by not paying workers holiday pay. I noticed that this year, there was a huge uptick in the number of emails from these stores telling people if they didn't give up their holidays to shop online RIGHT NOW, they would miss out on the bargains that they used to go out Thanksgiving night or at stupid o'clock on Friday morning to get.

In other words, it's the same high pressure sales technique without the cost of paying holiday pay, not that the workers get paid a lot anyway.

Open thread below....

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/if-black-friday-was-honest

