Lara Trump Claims Turkey Prices Evil Liberal Plot To Destroy Thanksgiving

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 11:31 Hits: 13

This stupidity is what passes for political commentary on Fox "news." Here's Trump daughter-in-law, wife of Eric Trump, Lara Trump on Wednesday's Hannity, claiming that Democrats are somehow responsible for the inflation we've seen (which is largely due to the pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain issues) and promoting the ridiculous conspiracy theory that Democrats really just want to ruin everyone's holidays.

Lara Trump, the Fox News contributor and wife of Eric Trump, has bizarrely claimed that the rising cost of the Thanksgiving turkey is part of a liberal plot to “chip away” at American traditions. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/lara-trump-claims-turkey-prices-evil