Roger Stone Throws Katrina Pearson Under The Bus

Roger Stone, one of the ultimate ratf**kers in the history of the GOP is now turning on Trump's allies after he's been subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol..

"Given what I know," Stone wrote on Instagram...

(That means Roger knows a lot about what happened on January 6 and who was plotting the insurrection.)

"...I am perplexed as to why the January 6 committee has not issued a subpoena to Katrina Pierson, in other words someone deeply involved in the violent and unlawful acts of January 6, rather than me, given that I was not there and have no advance knowledge or involvement whatsoever in the events at the Capitol that day."

Katrina Pierson is a full-on Trumper, who held many events with Amy Kremer, leader of the Women for America's First. Kremer has already been subpoenaed by the Committee.

Stone was pardoned by Traitor Trump and had his 40-month prison sentence commuted.

