Lying Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Denies He Knew Proud Boys

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 19:00 Hits: 12

Kyle Rittenhouse just can't help himself and keeps telling lies compulsively, even though he's no longer on trial:

Kyle Rittenhouse sat down with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield and claimed he was unaware the people he took a picture with in January were Proud Boys.

Back in January, a photo circulated of Rittenhouse in a bar, wearing a shirt saying “FREE AS FUCK” while posing for a picture with Proud Boys.

Banfield brought up that photo in an interview Tuesday and asked Rittenhouse, “You have stated that you are not a racist, but there’s video footage of you using hand signs that are used by groups that are considered many to be white supremacists. Why have you associated with members of groups like the Proud Boys? Why have you used hand signs that are commonly associated with white supremacy?”

“That’s a good question,” Rittenhouse said. “I didn’t know that the OK hand sign was a symbol for white supremacy, just as I didn’t know those people in the bar were Proud Boys. They were set up by my former attorney, who was fired because of that, for putting me in situations like that with people I don’t agree with.”

“If I had known that they were Proud Boys, I would have said absolutely not.”

