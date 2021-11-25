Great Trend: These Stores Are Closed On Thanksgiving

Articles

Some top retail chains are raising pay or offering other incentives to recruit workers as they struggle to staff the holiday shopping season, and one outcome may be a second year in a row of fewer stores opening up on Thanksgiving for pre-Black Friday shopping. Many stores didn’t open on Thanksgiving in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After opening on Thanksgiving in previous years, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target will all stay closed on the holiday this year, with Walmart describing it as “one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year.” Target said its decision to close was all about the customers, based on positive response when it did so last year—and announced it will make the Thanksgiving closure permanent.

