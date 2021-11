Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:38 Hits: 4

The Jan. 6 Committee made public ten subpoenas it issued this week, signaling a new direction for the probe: the far-right, its fever swamps, and its paramilitaries.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/jan-6-committee-far-right-subpoenas?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jan-6-committee-far-right-subpoenas