Travis And Greg McMichael, William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Guilty Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

The jury returned the verdict on Wednesday afternoon, finding all three white men who confronted Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was out for a jog, guilty of murder.

Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, was found guilty on all counts, including malice murder.

His father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty of felony murder.

Follow reaction below:

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/jury-reconvenes-for-second-day-of-deliberations-in-ahmaud-arbery-murder-trial?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jury-reconvenes-for-second-day-of-deliberations-in-ahmaud-arbery-murder-trial

