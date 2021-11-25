Doocy Desperate To Extract Apology From Biden To Rittenhouse

Articles

The privileged right-wing outrage machine is still working feverishly over Biden's use of a Kyle Rittenhouse photo in a campaign ad condemning white supremacy. Back in September 2020. Now, fourteen months later, Rittenhouse has been acquitted of shooting three people, killing two of them, in the situation he himself created and made dangerous, so the entire GOP is demanding Biden apologize for implying their golden killer boy might be racist. Sure, he killed two people protesting police brutality against Black and brown people, waved happily to police afterwards, and posed with members of the Proud Boys to celebrate, but does that mean he's racist?

How dare Biden do such a thing? On Tuesday, Peter Doocy was still tilting at windmills demanding an apology.

"Would the president ever apologize to the acquitted Kenosha shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting online and on TV that he is a white supremacist?" he asked Jen Psaki.

You can guess how indulgent she was of the idea.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/psaki-doocy-rittenhouse-biden-apology