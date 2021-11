Articles

Americans' most pressing economic concern is inflation, and it's contributing to a decline in how they view President Biden. His approval is down to 42%, the survey's lowest since Biden took office.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

