Psaki Whacks Doocy's Attack On Biden For Celebrating Thanksgiving

Ever hopeful of ruining Joe Biden’s presidency and in this case his holiday, too, Peter Doocy tried to argue that there’s something sinister about Biden not staying in the White House for Thanksgiving.

DOOCY: The president said today that he was sent here to look out for these working and middle class families who are strained right now. So what should they read into him leaving now at this time of great personal financial hardship for so many, to go to Nantucket for the week?

You have to wonder how Psaki kept a straight face at this nonsense. But it’s no joke how Fox is poisoning our discourse and I’m sure Psaki knows the network must be dealt with accordingly.

PSAKI: Well, first I would say, Peter, that I hope you're spending time with your family. I'm spending time with my family and I hope everybody in here is spending time with their families. This is a time to put politics aside, spend time with your loved ones and talk about what you're grateful for. read more

