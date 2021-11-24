Shocker! Mike Lindell Lied! Again!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 16:44 Hits: 6

For several weeks, Mike Lindell has been hyping his Thanksgiving surprise - a lawsuit that he would be filing with the Supreme Court of the United States. This lawsuit was guaranteed to overturn the election from over a year ago - unlike the other 2,496,738 times he promised that.

Last week, Lindell told Steve Bannon that he was going to have tons of AGs from around the country signing on to it - even some Democratic ones (although he refused to name even one of these nonexistent people). He said that the only reason that this amazing feat wasn't on the lips of every American was because the Nazi-like, Deep State Media refused to cover the story. Lindell went so far as too claim that they were afraid of what was in the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, which was supposed to be the great reveal of the lawsuit that would shake the world and reinstate TFG, he was back on Bannon's podcast admitting that not one AG would sign on to his frivolous and fraudulent lawsuit:

Lindell says today that he has his lawsuit ready to file with the Supreme Court, but has been unable to get any of the state AGs to sign on to it. He says he spoke to several and it’s “very disturbing” to him that they “gave no answer” why they “didn’t want to be any part of it.” pic.twitter.com/JQBDn6sCiZ read more

