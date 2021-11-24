The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Shocker! Mike Lindell Lied! Again!

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Shocker! Mike Lindell Lied! Again!

For several weeks, Mike Lindell has been hyping his Thanksgiving surprise - a lawsuit that he would be filing with the Supreme Court of the United States. This lawsuit was guaranteed to overturn the election from over a year ago - unlike the other 2,496,738 times he promised that.

Last week, Lindell told Steve Bannon that he was going to have tons of AGs from around the country signing on to it - even some Democratic ones (although he refused to name even one of these nonexistent people). He said that the only reason that this amazing feat wasn't on the lips of every American was because the Nazi-like, Deep State Media refused to cover the story. Lindell went so far as too claim that they were afraid of what was in the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, which was supposed to be the great reveal of the lawsuit that would shake the world and reinstate TFG, he was back on Bannon's podcast admitting that not one AG would sign on to his frivolous and fraudulent lawsuit:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/shocker-mike-lindell-lied-again

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version