Man Dies After Attending Italian 'COVID Party'

This sort of takes anti-vaxxer stupidity to another level, knowingly infecting yourself rather than getting immunized with the vaccine. People go to the 'party' and share drinks, kiss, mingle, with others who are unvaccinated or even already have the virus. At least three other people have ended up in the hospital, including one child, with two of them in intensive care.

Source: Metro

One person has died and several others are in hospital after attending a slew of ‘Covid parties’ thrown to expose people to the virus.

A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected at a gathering in South Tyrol, northern Italy.

Health officials believe he was an anxi-vaxxer who wanted to catch Covid-19 in order to gain a ‘green pass’ – which are accepted as proof of immunity in Italy.

These passes are now required for Italians to work, use long distance trains, travel on planes, or visit public places such as museums, restaurants and cinemas.