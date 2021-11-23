The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

There Won’t Be Many Competitive Districts Left After This Round Of Gerrymandering

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what the future of the budget reconciliation bill might look like in the Senate and why some provisions in the bill are more popular than the bill itself. They also check in on where the redistricting process stands around the country and ask what the two parties should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/there-wont-be-many-competitive-districts-left-after-this-round-of-gerrymandering/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version