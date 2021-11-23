There Won’t Be Many Competitive Districts Left After This Round Of Gerrymandering

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:16 Hits: 1

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what the future of the budget reconciliation bill might look like in the Senate and why some provisions in the bill are more popular than the bill itself. They also check in on where the redistricting process stands around the country and ask what the two parties should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/there-wont-be-many-competitive-districts-left-after-this-round-of-gerrymandering/