Jury Awards More Than $25 Million In Damages In Suit Against Charlottesville Rally Organizers

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 20:19 Hits: 2

This post has been updated.

A federal jury in Virginia has awarded more than $25 million in damages to plaintiffs in a lawsuit against organizers and participants in the 2017 “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

