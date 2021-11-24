Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 02:11 Hits: 9

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, served up turkey and sweet potatoes on Tuesday at the D.C. Central Kitchen, an organization that makes fresh food for schools and homeless shelters in Washington, ahead of this week's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The Bidens were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, who dished out green beans and gravy, respectively. The two couples, who were also joined by chef Jose Andres, were putting together Thanksgiving meal kits along with staff from the facility. Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday with a traditional meal that often includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other fixings. Asked what he was thankful for, Biden told reporters: "the people standing right next to me." After their community service event, the Bidens headed to Joint Base Andrews for a flight to Nantucket, Massachusetts, where they are scheduled to vacation for the remainder of the week.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/bidens-serve-up-meal-kits-before-thanksgiving-holiday-/6325687.html