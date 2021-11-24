Nazis Lose Again And It Is Delicious

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 01:34 Hits: 18

It was a bad day for Nazis and White Nationalists, which means it was a good day for us. A jury in Charlottesville, Virginia, found a group of out and proud Nazis liable in deadly Unite The Right rally. The Washington Post reports that the jury found that white supremacists Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler and Christopher Cantwell, as well as numerous others, "engaged in a conspiracy to intimidate, harass or harm in advance of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017."

Under Virginia law every single defendant is liable under the civil conspiracy charge. And quite a liability it is - a total of $26 MILLION DOLLARS in damages against the 12 defendants and five white nationalist organizations. James Fields owes $12M on his own, although he is rotting away in prison, so it is unlikely his hourly pay for making license plates/mopping/cleaning the bathroom will make a dent in that award.

Now don't get too excited, because this court adventure may not be over for these racists. The jury deadlocked on two federal claims of a race-based conspiracy, so it is possible we will see a second trial.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/nazis-lose-again-and-it-delicious