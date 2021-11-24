Need Your Faith In Humanity Restored? Watch This.

Articles

After this past week in Wisconsin, I figured we all needed something cute as well as something to help restore some of our faith in humanity.

The Dodo came through with just what the doctor ordered. They presented footage of a woman named April who fostered four newborn raccoon kits until they were old enough to be returned to the wild. They are the some of the cutest little guys!

PS: Please don't tell my three coonhounds that I just said that. They would NOT approve.

Open thread below...

