Tina Peters Appears With Militia Supporters In Video Call That Included Endorsement Of Violence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 12:40 Hits: 15

Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who is under criminal investigation for her alleged involvement in a security breach of election systems in her own office, appeared on a video call last week with supporters of the Three Percenter militia.

The video was posted Thursday on the America’s Mom Facebook page, which is operated by Sherronna Bishop, a Peters ally whose home was searched Nov. 16 by the FBI as part of an investigation related to the case against Peters. Peters’ home was also searched that day.



GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/co-election-official-pals-around-militia