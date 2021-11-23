The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tina Peters Appears With Militia Supporters In Video Call That Included Endorsement Of Violence

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

by Newsline staff, Colorado Newsline
November 22, 2021

Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who is under criminal investigation for her alleged involvement in a security breach of election systems in her own office, appeared on a video call last week with supporters of the Three Percenter militia.

The video was posted Thursday on the America’s Mom Facebook page, which is operated by Sherronna Bishop, a Peters ally whose home was searched Nov. 16 by the FBI as part of an investigation related to the case against Peters. Peters’ home was also searched that day.


