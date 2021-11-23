MAGA Man Sean Parnell Loses Custody Battle, Ends PA Senate Campaign

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 15

Donald Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Sean Parnell, dropped out of the PA Senate race after losing physical and legal custody of his kids amid a contentious divorce battle with his estranged wife.

Trump loves Sean Parnell, going so far as coordinating a huge fundraiser for him at Mar-A-Lago in January 2022. I guess that is cancelled. Trump even supported him after it came to light that his estranged wife was granted protective orders in 2017 and 2018 related to abuse. During divorce and custody proceedings she testified that Parnell would "rage” and "verbally and physically abuse her during their marriage." She even said that one time he "tried to choke me out on a couch and I literally had to bite him...He was strangling me."

It should be noted that Donald Trump has many abusers in his midst. It's a feature for him, not a bug.

A judge agreed there was ample reason to believe his estranged wife, awarding her sole legal custody of their three children. In the judge's order, Parnell's wife was granted primary physical custody and sole legal custody of the children. Sean Parnell will have partial physical custody on some weekends each month.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/sean-parnell-loses-custody