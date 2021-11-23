The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ha, Ha! Chris Christie Validates Election Conspiracy Theories

The next time Chris Christie stops at a newsroom on his rehab tour, I hope some reporter asks about this.

Because Chris really wants to have it both ways. He wants to go on the semi-respectable news shows and talk about how conspiracy theories are destroying the Republican party -- and then he wants to go on Fox shows and validate those election conspiracy theories with a "nudge nudge, wink wink"!

Watch as he tells Laura Ingraham he enthusiastically endorses Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's "election integrity" law -- WHICH IS ALL BASED ON CONSPIRACY THEORIES. (Or, I should say, Kemp uses conspiracy theories as a cover story for election suppression, not "election integrity.")

Chris is fine with that. He said so!

Kemp's law severely limits the number of drop boxes, allegedly because they could theoretically be used fraudulently. But he knows the reason they're popular is, they make it easier for Democrats to vote. He prefers the good old Southern system, where they'd be forced to stand in line for hours and finally give up and go home.

Same thing with absentee ballots. Although there was no actual absentee ballot fraud in Georgia, that's not enough. Kemp can pretend there's something fishy about them, because Democrats use them.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/ha-ha-chris-christie-validates-election

