Jan. 6 Defendant With A Gun Allegedly Hinted At Attacking Pelosi If He’d Found Her

Category: World Politics

A Jan. 6 defendant who’s been charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm at the Capitol gave a chilling portrait of his intentions when he allegedly broke into the building that day, according to a newly unsealed filing in the case.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/capitol-insurrectionist-gun-investigators-be-here-another-reason-pelosi?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=capitol-insurrectionist-gun-investigators-be-here-another-reason-pelosi

