Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Suspends Campaign After Losing Custody Battle

Updated at 3:36 p.m.

Sean Parnell, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, suspended his campaign Monday after losing a bitter custody battle with his estranged wife Laurie Snell.

“There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can’t continue with a Senate campaign,” he said in a statement.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-endorsed-senate-pennsylvania-custody?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-endorsed-senate-pennsylvania-custody

