Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

Senate Democrats are preparing to plow ahead with President Biden’s social spending and climate legislation, even as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) yo-yos over the timeline. With the House passing the social spending and climate bill on Friday, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/582271-democrats-plow-ahead-as-manchin-yo-yos