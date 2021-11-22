‘It’s Cheap’: Rittenhouse Attorney Disses House GOPers’ Internship Offers To Acquitted Teen

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 23:25 Hits: 11

Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense attorney Mark Richards on Monday took aim at the multiple House Republicans who have offered an internship to his client, days after Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges related to his shooting of three people (two fatally) during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/rittenhouse-attorney-richards-house-republicans-internship?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rittenhouse-attorney-richards-house-republicans-internship