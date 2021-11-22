Hegseth Loses His Tiny Mind Over Fox Vaccine Mandate Question

Articles

Pete Hegseth sure is one special little snowflake when challenged on the hypocrisy of his performative outrage over vaccine mandates.

Apparently there was some MAGAfest called the "Patriot Awards," and Mediaite's Aidan McLaughlin somehow managed to get Hegseth to talk to him after the event. McLaughlin nailed him down with the cunning use of "facts" and "logic," and the man allergic to hand-washing did not like this at all.

"There was a vaccine or test requirement at the Patriot Awards, which is very similar to the policy at Fox News. Do you have an issue with Fox News having a policy like that, which is effectively the same as Biden's vaccine mandate for big businesses?" asked McLaughlin.

Appearing a bit caught off guard, Hegseth attempted to lie about the similarities of the policies, and adopt an "I just work here" stance.

"I, uh, you're not mandating vaccines, you can get a test," Hegseth asserted, none too convincingly. "I'm not in charge of it. I don't make the calls, but either you have the option to get a test, so it's not actually a complete vaccine mandate, and that's fine. It's not my call, so, I'm grateful for the people who provide us this opportunity, and the show went off without a hitch."

Gotta keep getting that sweet, sweet Murdoch money, amirite, Pete?

McLaughlin, though, took the completely unfair and unethical journalistic road, calling attention to an inconsistency in Hegseth's answer that came out of Hegseth's own mouth. I mean, the nerve!

