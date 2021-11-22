Fauci Urges Booster Shots Before Winter Virus Spike

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 13:26 Hits: 3

If you didn't get a booster, now's the time, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. He urges Americans to get ahead of the winter spike that's already gaining momentum. Via the Washington Post:

Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus should get booster shots ahead of a winter spike that could be “dangerous” due to the rampant spread of the virus among the unvaccinated, said Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.

“Get vaccinated if you’re not vaccinated and boostered if you have been vaccinated,” Fauci said, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He addressed the recent rise in cases in the United States, explaining that as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors, an increase in infections is “not unexpected.” But, he said, the large portion of Americans who have yet to be vaccinated creates a “dynamic of virus in the community” that is dangerous, makes the unvaccinated vulnerable and “spills over into the vaccinated people.”

On Friday, all American adults became eligible for boosters after guidance about the shots had caused confusion over who could get one. The move is an effort by federal health officials to get ahead of a holiday season that could lead to a further increase in cases. Fauci said that with children 5-to-11-years-old eligible to be vaccinated now, they can be “fully vaccinated by the time we get to the Christmas holidays.”

