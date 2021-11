Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 6

Kenan Thompson, host Simu Liu and Cecily Strong joined forces to keep contestants guessing on American's party affiliations on Saturday Night Live this week.

Not so easy, is it?

The final guest was ... Liz Cheney, who Kenan Thompson explained is not really a Republican!

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/snl-bit-republican-or-not