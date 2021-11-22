FINALLY: Black Family Gets Imperfect, But Historic Justice

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021

A white cop still employed by the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri was convicted on Friday of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after he shot and killed a Black man and planted evidence to justify his actions, prosecutors said. Detective Eric DeValkenaere, who has been suspended without pay, was convicted in a bench trial for the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the ruling, making this the first time a white Kansas City cop has been charged for the death of a Black person since 1942, the Associated Press reported.

In that incident, an officer shot a Black man in the groin after his partner yelled, “kill the Black son of a _____,” a Kansas City Star columnist wrote. The cop and his partner then shot the man in the back, killing him, but a grand jury failed to indict the racists. DeValkenaere didn’t have the same fate, although the police department who has kept him employed for the last two years seems to be protecting him all the same.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/cameron-lamb-eric-devalkenaere-convicted