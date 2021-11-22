Alabama Rep Lashes Out At Colbert For Mocking His Hypocrisy

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 17:04 Hits: 6

Another shameless Republican gets called out, this time by Stephen Colbert and other late night comics who didn't think too much of his hypocrisy. Colbert also noted that Palmer voted to punish the 13 Republican House members who voted with Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill by taking them off committee assignments.

Source: AL.com

Add Stephen Colbert to the list of U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer’s critics over his touting funding he secured for the Birmingham Northern Beltline in the federal infrastructure bill and then voting against the package.

In his monologue Wednesday night, “The Late Show” host mocked the Hoover congressman for praising the $369 million he secured for the long-awaited, 56-mile highway in Jefferson County that was included in the legislation as one of Palmer’s “top priorities.”

“One small problem: Palmer voted against the package,” Colbert said, citing an AL.com story.

“You cant take credit for the thing you opposed,” the late night host said. “There’s a reason Jamie Spears was not welcome at the ‘Free Britney’ rally.”