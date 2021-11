Articles

In this morning's Politico's Playbook, some how our "librul" media has reversed course on what low unemployment means for the county.

In a section called "Beyond the Beltway," there seems to be a clash between our dimension and the one Rick Sanchez (C-137) has already destroyed.

Just how right wing are the economic policy views of @playbookdc? They literally think low unemployment is "alarming" -- and no, I am not taking that phrasing out of context. https://t.co/sxtRpROz89pic.twitter.com/11b5gLFRol — Jeff Hauser (@jeffhauser) November 22, 2021 read more

