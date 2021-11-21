The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Most Ridiculously Amazing Hole In One You'll Ever See

Imagine teeing off and skipping the ball over a pond of water and unto the green and then have it roll back and right into the cup. Don't believe it? Well, as they say, seeing is believing:

Still don't believe it? Here's the story about Jon Rahm's second hole in one of the week.

Don't ask me how he did it. I'm still trying to get the ball past that damn windmill!

Open thread below...

