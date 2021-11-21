Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

I fully stand by my credo that there should be a requirement for everyone who's able to hold a job as a food server for a minimum of six months. I wonder what that would do for the level of empathy and entitlement in this country.

Here's your morning line-up:

NBC “Meet the Press”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) … Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson, Kelly O’Donnell, Al Sharpton and Betsy Woodruff Swan.

CNN “State of the Union”: Anthony Fauci … New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu … Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears … Beto O’Rourke.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) … Derrick Johnson … Scott Gottlieb … new polling from Anthony Salvanto.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Chris Christie … National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. Panel: Jason Riley, Susan Page and Harold Ford Jr. Power Player: Virginia Ali.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) … Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) … Nii-Quartelai Quartey … Soledad O’Brien … Wilson Cruz … Michael Harriot.

ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci. Economic panel: Rebecca Jarvis and Diane Swonk. Panel: Jonathan Karl, Averi Harper, Laura Barrón-López and Jonathan Swan.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Heather Caygle, Toluse Olorunnipa and Seung Min Kim.

Think anyone will actually talk about passing the Build Back Better Act?

