Nikole Hannah-Jones: Black History Is Not An Asterisk

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 15:48 Hits: 9

Hannah-Jones, probably the poster child for the animus against so-called critical race theory being taught in schools, pointed out that the history of race in the U.S. is as much a part of U.S. history as the signing of the Constitution. Yet Black American history is segregated from American history in schools.

MSNBC host Ali Velshi played a clip of a recent college graduate saying that, growing up in Mississippi, she was taught about many different Confederate soldiers and generals as heroes. But during Black history month, she was only taught about Rosa Parks, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, over and over, every year, “as if they were the only three Black heroes of the country.”

We are living with the legacy of Black history Hannah-Jones said, whether we acknowledge it or not. By not learning about it, "it actually renders us incapable of grappling with it.”

She continued by noting just how entwined Black and white American history is:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/nikole-hannah-jones-has-message-white