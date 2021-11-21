The Duffy Klan Blames Gov. Evers For Rittenhouse Murders

Category: World Politics Hits: 9
Former reality TV star Rachel Campos-Duffy had on another reality TV show star, Sean Duffy, on to discuss the murders committed by Killer Kyle Rittenhouse. Just to make sure that the Duffy Klan was well represented, they also brought on their eldest daughter, Evita Duffy. Mini-Duffy's claim to fame is being the editing manager of the Chicago Thinker, a right wing propaganda tabloid polluting the University of Chicago. Mini-Duffy was just so coincidently in Kenosha on the nights of the protests last year, with her armed boyfriend, at Momma Duffy's request.
It didn't take the Duffy Klan long to get right into the GQP/Trumpian talking points, and blaming Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers for Killer Kyle's sociopathic behaviors:
Mama Duffy: I didn't let you go to Kenosha without him, and without him armed.
Mini Duffy: Right. That's exactly right. It was crazy.
