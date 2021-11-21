Lofgren: Many Jan. 6th Committee Witnesses Are Former Trump Officials

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 17:00 Hits: 10

Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows may be stonewalling the January 6th committee, but apparently not everyone associated with the Trump administration is willing to risk going to jail to cover for Dear Leader. CNN's Jim Acosta spoke to Rep. Zoe Lofgren this Saturday about the committee's progress so far, and she provided more details about who many of the over 200 witnesses are that they've interviewed:

A member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack told CNN Saturday many of the more than 200 witnesses they have interviewed are former officials from the Trump administration who came forward voluntarily.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said some others have also volunteered testimony, but needed a subpoena for "cover." Lofgren remained relatively tight-lipped, however, and wouldn't say whether they were members of the Trump White House, the Trump campaign, or former Vice President Mike Pence's staff when pressed by CNN's Jim Acosta.

