Cecily Strong returned as Judge Winebox (aka Jeanine Pirro) on Saturday Night Live's Cold Open, and her panel of guests was amazing. Kyle Rittenhouse's shadow Defense Lawyer, Judge Bruce Shroeder, liberal legal analysts, and a rambling Donald Trump, to name a few.

Grab a drink and get ready to laugh.

