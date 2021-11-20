Fascist Republicans Rush To Hire Kenosha Killer

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 13:00 Hits: 6

In addition to probably getting the bail money raised by far-right groups back in his pocket, Killer Kyle also has a slew of job offers by our most fascist members of Congress -- Matt Gaetz. Paul Gosar and Madison Cawthorn.

After his acquittal in Wisconsin judge Bruce Schroeder's courtroom, Cawthorn stepped up to offer the young vigilante an internship on Capitol Hill, ostensibly to help carry off the insurrection next time, instead of failing.

At least three House Republicans have already said they want Kyle Rittenhouse to be their intern pic.twitter.com/jMXuGj9Vdl — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 19, 2021

Cawthorn told his Instagram followers to "be armed and be dangerous" after offering Rittenhouse an internship.

These are the fascists which have been elected to office by a combination of Trump cultists and faithful Republicans who always vote (R) even when their candidate is a fascist. Can it be long before Lyin' Lauren Boebert chimes in?

Oh, wait. She did.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/fascist-republicans-rush-hire-kenosha