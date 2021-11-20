Wisconsin Lawmaker Still Trying Desperately To Overturn 2020 Election

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 16:52 Hits: 9

Wisconsin State Representative Timothy Ramthun (Q - Campbellsport) is again trying to decertify and overturn the 2020 election, even though there is no mechanism in the state or federal level for that to happen.

From Up North News:

The resolution seeks to achieve multiple far-right goals related to the election. The first is symbolic: formally designate the election as “fraudulent.” While various forms of election fraud are outlined as illegal under Wisconsin state law, the presence of fraud does not void the results of an election. (Out of 3.2 million votes cast last year, just four voters have been charged with fraud.)

The audit that the resolution would support is “a full forensic physical and cyber” undertaking, according to the document. Such an investigation would be reminiscent of the audit conducted of Arizona’s Maricopa County presidential election results by the company Cyber Ninjas earlier this year. The end result of that several-month process found no fraud and did not change the results of the election, but did result in the county spending $2.8 million to replace voting machines compromised by the amateurish inquiry.

read more