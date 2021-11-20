The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Enjoy This Hannity And Pirro Screamfeast Over Geraldo Defending Biden

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Enjoy This Hannity And Pirro Screamfeast Over Geraldo Defending Biden

Friday night, Geraldo Rivera became the target of a screaming match with Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, who demand Kyle Rittenhouse sue President Biden for defamation.

Fox's Hannity and Pirro besmirch the reputations of every person they disagree with, whether they're a politician, an athlete, or work in Hollywood. If they that speak out against their form of right-wing extremism, no name is too vile for Fox to bestow.

But apparently poor Kyle Rittenhouse, who palled around with Proud Boys after he shot and killed two people with an AR-15, is immune from any criticism.

At the end of Hannity's program on Fox, he launched into an absurd attack on President Biden (which is his shtick), claiming poor Kyle should sue.

Rivera sided with the defense team, calling the killings a case of self-defense, but then clapped back on Hannity, saying, "even mentioning the President of the United States, I think that that, Sean, with all due respect, is absurd."

After Geraldo defended Biden, Hannity asked, “It’s okay to call somebody a white supremacist with no facts?”

Hannity calls anyone he disagrees with communists, communist pawns, anti-Americans, socialists, and every other unhinged smear he can think of, but the fact that Rittenhouse was palling around with Proud Boys is meaningless?

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/geraldos-screamfeast-hannity-and-pirro

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version