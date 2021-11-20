The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Wiley: 'Peace Is A Choice. Justice Is A Requirement For Peace.'

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Wiley: 'Peace Is A Choice. Justice Is A Requirement For Peace.'

On Friday, after talking heads spent hours chewing over the disgusting-yet-predictable acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse of murdering two protesters, FINALLY, Maya Wiley shone the legal spotlight on Judge Bruce Shroeder as being the lynchpin (pun intended) on which the defense relied.

On Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace asked Wiley what she thought the most significant legal aspect of the acquittal was, or specifically, "on what did this acquittal turn?" Wiley acknowledged the significance of the jury buying the self-defense claim, and the specifics of one or two aspects of witness testimony. But overall, she believes this came down to the judge.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/maya-wiley-kyle-rittenhouse-judge

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version