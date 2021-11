Articles

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called Friday for the Senate Armed Services Committee to investigate a 2019 airstrike in Baghuz, Syria, that killed 70 people, including dozens of women and children.In a letter to panel Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I...

