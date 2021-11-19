Austan Goolsbee Gobsmacks Fox News

Articles

During a debate about the Build Back Better agenda on Fox News, Austan Goolsbee made quick work of Stephen Moore and Fox News host Bill Hemmer's gloomy hopes and predictions against the bill.

As the House was voting, Moore, began the segment by fearmongering on every single part of the bill as he could.

Moore, a Trump advisor who was nominated to fill one of the two vacant seats at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors by Trump, but was forced to withdraw his name for not being even remotely qualified, claimed the BBB bill will make everything worse in the US.

Moore yammered that supply chain and energy problems will get worse since the bill helps climate change by incentivizing non-fossil fuel energy.

As usual, Moore repeated this egregious lie: "This is a $4 trillion social welfare expansion bill that is going to pay people more and more money not to work."

Any bill that helps helps Americans and the working class is always called welfare by Republicans.

Bill Hemmer, who always sounds morose when talking about Democrats, claimed the BBB is unpopular with Americans by mentioning a Fox News poll, all of which is a lie.

