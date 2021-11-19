The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jury Deliberations Begin In Rittenhouse Trial

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Jury Deliberations Begin In Rittenhouse Trial

Following closing arguments yesterday, the jury in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse returned to the courtroom this morning.

The judge is set to dismiss a handful of jurors who won’t be involved in deliberations. Once that’s sorted, deliberations will get underway. The jury will consider five felony charges against Rittenhouse, the now 18-year-old Illinois gunman who crossed state lines with an AR-15 type rifle and killed two men and injured another during racial injustice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. One weapons-related charge was dismissed yesterday.

Follow below as we await a verdict:

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/jury-deliberations-rittenhouse-trial?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jury-deliberations-rittenhouse-trial

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version