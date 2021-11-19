Jury Deliberations Begin In Rittenhouse Trial

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021

Following closing arguments yesterday, the jury in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse returned to the courtroom this morning.

The judge is set to dismiss a handful of jurors who won’t be involved in deliberations. Once that’s sorted, deliberations will get underway. The jury will consider five felony charges against Rittenhouse, the now 18-year-old Illinois gunman who crossed state lines with an AR-15 type rifle and killed two men and injured another during racial injustice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. One weapons-related charge was dismissed yesterday.

Follow below as we await a verdict:

