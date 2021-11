Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 14:48 Hits: 2

The measure was delayed by an all-night speech from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. Centrist Democrats in the Senate have raised objections to some provisions that will likely alter the House-passed bill.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/19/1056833510/the-house-passes-a-2-trillion-spending-bill-but-braces-for-changes-in-the-senate