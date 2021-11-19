Meet Acting President Kamala Harris

Articles

The former guy was too much of a coward to do what Joe Biden did today.

President Joe Biden will receive a routine colonoscopy today while he is undergoing a physical at Walter Reed. The process, which requires anesthesia, means that he will temporarily transfer power to Kamala Harris, who will briefly become the 1st woman President. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) November 19, 2021

Going under anesthesia for a routine checkup and colonoscopy (cancer screenings save lives, folks) Joe Biden handed over the reins of the US Presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris. She's Acting President Kamala Harris for a few hours today, and she's the first woman in history to have that honor.

An "honor," by the way, that Mango Mussolini was too chicken sh*t to bestow on Mike Pence.

Trump's secret trip to Walter Reed was a routine and simple colonoscopy, Grisham says in her book, but he didn't want Pence to be in charge or for anyone to know why he went. https://t.co/OWiUtOqXOb read more

