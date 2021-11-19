The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meet Acting President Kamala Harris

The former guy was too much of a coward to do what Joe Biden did today.

Going under anesthesia for a routine checkup and colonoscopy (cancer screenings save lives, folks) Joe Biden handed over the reins of the US Presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris. She's Acting President Kamala Harris for a few hours today, and she's the first woman in history to have that honor.

An "honor," by the way, that Mango Mussolini was too chicken sh*t to bestow on Mike Pence.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/meet-acting-president-kamala-harris

