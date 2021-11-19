The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paul Gosar Mugs As A Thug After Censure

The Daily Beast explains:

Just hours after he was stripped of all committee assignments on Wednesday, the Arizona Republican took to Gettr to share a meme boasting that he’d gained some kind of “thug life” cred. The “Gosar Life” meme featured a photo of the lawmaker with dark sunglasses and an oversize gold chain superimposed over him—along with a supposed joint sticking out of his mouth.

According to ABC News’ Ben Siegel, Gosar apologized to Republicans before the censure vote, said he wasn’t advocating violence and that the video was an attempt by staff to reach younger people on social media. CNN’s Manu Raju reported that Gosar told his GOP colleagues "I don't believe in violence against any member," and that he hadn’t seen the violence in the video before it posted.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/paul-gosar-mugs-thug-after-censure

