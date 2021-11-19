Nancy Pelosi Comes Down Hard On Republicans

Articles

Speaker Pelosi held a press conference after the House passed the Build Back Better bill, hammering Republicans for refusing to vote for legislation that actually helps the vast majority of the nation.

Speaker Pelosi said, "It's for the people. It should be bipartisan. The fact that they would rather give tax cuts to the richest people at 83% of the benefits going to the top 1% without any pay-for, is a stark difference between what we do in this legislation."

The Beltway press always stands up for the GOP. Pelosi was asked about Kevin McCarthy's eight-hour speech, and what she can do to bridge party differences. (REALLY.). Republicans never have to do anything civil.

Pelosi replied, "I don't even listen to most of the speeches on the other side because they're not fraught with meaning or fact."

Boom.

Another reporter then asked about Republican complaints that the bill will add a small sum to the deficit.

Speaker Pelosi replied, "Let's just not present what the Republicans say as fact, that you're predicating a question on. I mean, understand what's happening around here, okay."

Republicans are not a true political party any longer. It's unfortunate that as insane and crazy as they act, the beltway media will always worry about Republican fee fees in Congress. Even when they continually soil their reputation and the US Constitution.

