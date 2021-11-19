Lindell Gives SCOTUS Bonkers Ultimatum In Thanksgiving Lawsuit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 18:00 Hits: 4

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed on Thursday that he is orchestrating a lawsuit that will give the U.S. Supreme Court the option to either "pull down" or "do a new election" to nullify the results of the 2020 presidential race.

During an interview with Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon, Lindell explained that he will broadcast a 96-hour Thanksgiving telethon to put pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to accept his election fraud case.

Lindell said that unnamed state attorneys general would file the case with the Supreme Court on November 23.

"This is Article Four of the Constitution," he insisted. "The guarantee clause requires the United States to guarantee the states a Republican form of government and provide protection from foreign invasion. That's just one smidgen of the case."

Lindell has previously claimed that foreign countries hacked voting machines to steal the election from former President Donald Trump. Dominion Voting Systems is currently suing Lindell and others for defamation.

Lindell told Bannon that the new lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to "pull down the election" or "do a new election without machines."

"The Supreme Court will have a lot of decisions to make," the pillow executive opined. "For 96 hours, we're going to take apart the case, we're going to do a state-by-state how did we get here?"

Bannon interrupted: "The machine guys are saying -- Dominion and [Smartmatic] -- are saying Mike Lindell's crazy. There's no evidence."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/mike-lindell-supreme-court