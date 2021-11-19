Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
The Kenosha jury debated almost three and a half days and finally rendered their verdict and cleared the out of state, underage teenager from shooting three people, killing two with an illegal AR-15.
Jurors in the polarizing case said they had voted to acquit Rittenhouse, 18, of homicide, attempted homicide and other charges related to the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wis.
Twitter had a meltdown.
